Janelle Monae: 'Dirty Computer' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Janelle Monae‘s new album is officially out!

The 32-year-old singer just dropped her new album Dirty Computer – and you can stream it here!

Dirty Computer is the third studio Janelle has released and features collaborations with Zoe Kravitz and Pharrell Williams.

ICYMI, Janelle recently opened up about her sexuality for the first time in a new interview where she revealed that she identifies as pansexual.

Listen to Dirty Computer below!