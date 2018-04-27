Janelle Monáe Duets with Zoë Kravitz on 'Screwed': Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Here!

Janelle Monáe teams up with Zoe Kravitz on “Screwed,” off her freshly released album Dirty Computer!

Dirty Computer is the third studio LP the 32-year-old entertainer has released and it also features collaborations with Pharrell Williams and Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys.

This isn’t the first time Janelle and Zoe, 29, have joined forces, they’ve both starred in Tiffany & Co’s Fall 2017 Ad Campaign as faces of the brand. The “There’s Only One” campaign focused on uniqueness, with the ads bearing phrases such as “There’s Only One Zoë Kravitz” and “There’s Only One Janelle Monáe.”

Last night (April 26), Janelle stepped out in style to celebrate the launch of the new album and emotion picture, Dirty Computer, with her Spotify Fans at the Mack Sennett Studios in Los Angeles.

You can also stream “Screwed” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Janelle Monáe – Screwed (feat. Zoë Kravitz)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Janelle and Zoe’s brand new song “Screwed”…