Jason Mraz: 'Have It All' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Jason Mraz is back with a brand new single called “Have It All,” which you can listen to right here!

The singer-songwriter unveiled his latest song on Friday (April 27).

The song was co-written with David Hodges and JKash, along with Raining Jane. Jason came up with the song after receiving and translating a blessing from a Buddhist monk during a visit to Myanmar in 2012. Current events inspired him to bring it to life.

“The world had changed a lot since 2012. More people are marching for their freedoms and equality; to be seen and heard. Activism is back in style. I wrote a lot of frustrated, angry, even sad songs between then and now, but nothing I wanted to come forward with; nothing I wanted to sing. ‘Have It All’ stood out as a song with a hopeful message to help me heal and move forward; a song with a message of generosity – the antithesis of despondency; a song bestowed to me by translating a message from a monk. It’s a blessing disguised as a rap song and it’s meant to be paid-forward and shared,” he says of the song.

Listen below!