Jennifer Lopez: 'El Anillo' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Jennifer Lopez‘s new song is officially out!

The 48-year-old entertainer just dropped her song “El Anillo” – and it’s definitely a hit!

Jen debuted the song for the first time on Thursday night (April 26) when she hit the stage for a super sexy performance at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas.

