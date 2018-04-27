Fri, 27 April 2018 at 12:14 am
Jennifer Lopez: 'El Anillo' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!
Jennifer Lopez‘s new song is officially out!
The 48-year-old entertainer just dropped her song “El Anillo” – and it’s definitely a hit!
Jen debuted the song for the first time on Thursday night (April 26) when she hit the stage for a super sexy performance at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas.
You can download Jen‘s new song off of iTunes here.
Listen to “El Anillo” below!
Check out the lyrics inside…
