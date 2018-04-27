Jennifer Lopez Is A Stunning Goddess in 'El Anillo' Video - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez is a golden goddess!

The superstar entertainer debuted the music video for her newest single “El Anillo” on Friday (April 27).

The video features the performer perched on a golden throne, with plenty of incredible choreography and glamorous outfits.

The video comes immediately after J.Lo‘s appearance at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards alongside her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. “El Anillo” made its official debut during the awards show.

Watch the music video for “El Anillo” below!