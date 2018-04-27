John Legend Hilarious Channels 'Arthur' Meme in New Commercial - Watch!

John Legend is hilariously taking those Arthur comparisons to the next level!

The 39-year-old musician dressed up like the famed animated aardvark in a new Google commercial and even reenacted Arthur’s most famous meme!

Almost a year after the viral tweet comparing John and Arthur, John got decked out in a yellow sweater and blue pants while asking wife Chrissy Teigen for some fashion advice.

When Chrissy calls John “Arthur,” he clenches his fist in anger, just like the viral meme.

Check out the entire video below…

Also pictured inside: John attending the Kiehl’s Made Better launch party on Thursday night (April 26) in Brooklyn, NY.