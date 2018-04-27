Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating &amp; Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating & Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 6:46 pm

John Legend Hilarious Channels 'Arthur' Meme in New Commercial - Watch!

John Legend Hilarious Channels 'Arthur' Meme in New Commercial - Watch!

John Legend is hilariously taking those Arthur comparisons to the next level!

The 39-year-old musician dressed up like the famed animated aardvark in a new Google commercial and even reenacted Arthur’s most famous meme!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend

Almost a year after the viral tweet comparing John and Arthur, John got decked out in a yellow sweater and blue pants while asking wife Chrissy Teigen for some fashion advice.

When Chrissy calls John “Arthur,” he clenches his fist in anger, just like the viral meme.

Check out the entire video below…

Also pictured inside: John attending the Kiehl’s Made Better launch party on Thursday night (April 26) in Brooklyn, NY.

Just Jared on Facebook
john legend channels arthur in new commercial 01
john legend channels arthur in new commercial 02
john legend channels arthur in new commercial 03

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin's boyfriend had the sweetest things to say about her - Just Jared Jr
  • Things are getting messy on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jude Law's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who'll be reprising the role of Sandy in Grease - Just Jared Jr