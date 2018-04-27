Jude Law Will Star in Psychological Thriller 'The Nest'

Jude Law was all smiles while stopping by the BBC Studios!

The 45-year-old King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actor was spotted making his exit on Wednesday (April 25) in London, England.

The next day, it was announced that Jude will be starring in the upcoming film The Next, directed by Sean Durkin and also starring Carrie Coon.

In the family pshychodrama, Jude will play “a businessman who brings his American wife and kids home to Britain to pursue new business opportunities, only to be plunged into despair as their unaffordable new life in an English manor threatens to destroy the family. As the eerie isolation of the house divides the family, each member descends into a self-destructive cycle, leaving everyone unsure if the clan will survive,” THR reports.

The Nest will start production in September in Canada and Britain.