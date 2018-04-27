Top Stories
Did Royal Family Website Accidentally Reveal Baby #3's Name? Find Out the Rumored Name!

Did Royal Family Website Accidentally Reveal Baby #3's Name? Find Out the Rumored Name!

Amy Schumer Reveals She Was 'Gray-Area Raped' While Sleeping

Amy Schumer Reveals She Was 'Gray-Area Raped' While Sleeping

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 4:30 am

Jude Law Will Star in Psychological Thriller 'The Nest'

Jude Law Will Star in Psychological Thriller 'The Nest'

Jude Law was all smiles while stopping by the BBC Studios!

The 45-year-old King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actor was spotted making his exit on Wednesday (April 25) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jude Law

The next day, it was announced that Jude will be starring in the upcoming film The Next, directed by Sean Durkin and also starring Carrie Coon.

In the family pshychodrama, Jude will play “a businessman who brings his American wife and kids home to Britain to pursue new business opportunities, only to be plunged into despair as their unaffordable new life in an English manor threatens to destroy the family. As the eerie isolation of the house divides the family, each member descends into a self-destructive cycle, leaving everyone unsure if the clan will survive,” THR reports.

The Nest will start production in September in Canada and Britain.

Just Jared on Facebook
jude law will star in psychological thriller the nest 01
jude law will star in psychological thriller the nest 02
jude law will star in psychological thriller the nest 03
jude law will star in psychological thriller the nest 04
jude law will star in psychological thriller the nest 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Carrie Coon, Jude Law, Movies, Sean Durkin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin's boyfriend had the sweetest things to say about her - Just Jared Jr
  • Things are getting messy on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jude Law's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who'll be reprising the role of Sandy in Grease - Just Jared Jr