Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating &amp; Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating & Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 7:34 pm

Kate Winslet Was Honored By Her Hometown in an Unusual Way!

Kate Winslet Was Honored By Her Hometown in an Unusual Way!

Kate Winslet is keeping busy in the Big Apple!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted while out and about on Friday afternoon (April 27) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Winslet

After keeping it casual in the morning, Kate changed into a chic all black ensemble while on her way to a press appearance.

It was just announced that Kate was honored by her hometown in quite the unusual way!

Kate, who hails from Reading, recently had a local recycling truck named “Kate Binslet.”

“Choosing Kate Binslet is a real win for everyone, our residents did not disappoint us. It certainly shows that people recognize her as local treasure and we really hope that having this world class celebrity behind our truck name will help us further raise the importance of recycling,” the company said in a statement.

Just Jared on Facebook
kate winslet out about nyc 01
kate winslet out about nyc 02
kate winslet out about nyc 03
kate winslet out about nyc 04
kate winslet out about nyc 05
kate winslet out about nyc 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kate Winslet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin's boyfriend had the sweetest things to say about her - Just Jared Jr
  • Things are getting messy on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jude Law's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who'll be reprising the role of Sandy in Grease - Just Jared Jr