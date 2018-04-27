Kate Winslet Was Honored By Her Hometown in an Unusual Way!

Kate Winslet is keeping busy in the Big Apple!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted while out and about on Friday afternoon (April 27) in New York City.

After keeping it casual in the morning, Kate changed into a chic all black ensemble while on her way to a press appearance.

It was just announced that Kate was honored by her hometown in quite the unusual way!

Kate, who hails from Reading, recently had a local recycling truck named “Kate Binslet.”

“Choosing Kate Binslet is a real win for everyone, our residents did not disappoint us. It certainly shows that people recognize her as local treasure and we really hope that having this world class celebrity behind our truck name will help us further raise the importance of recycling,” the company said in a statement.