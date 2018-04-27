Katharine McPhee Goes Glam While Promoting 'Waitress' in NYC!

Katharine McPhee is celebrating her first week on Broadway!

The 34-year-old singer/actress – who is currently starring in the lead role in Waitress – looked pretty in a floral dress as she hosted a lunch on Thursday afternoon (April 26) at Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room in New York City.

Over the weekend, Katharine was supported at one of her performances by one of her Smash co-stars!

Katharine will be performing in the musical through June 17, so make sure to get your tickets now to see her on stage!