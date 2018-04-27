Kathy Griffin Says 'Of Course' Donald Trump Ordered Her Secret Service Investigation

Kathy Griffin is speaking out after undergoing a Secret Service investigation after posting a picture of herself holding a bloody fake head of Donald Trump last year, which caused great controversy.

The 57-year-old comedian made an appearance on ABC’s Start Here podcast, released on Friday (April 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kathy Griffin

During the podcast, host Brad Miekle asked if she thought the president personally ordered the investigation.

“Of course. You know how he works,” she said.

“You know, he has a vendetta against certain people.”

“What I didn’t realize is I was just being thrown into, like, the Trump wood chipper,” she went on to say.

“I didn’t realize that day that they already had this apparatus in place. You know, how to coordinate with [Sean] Hannity and Fox News and how to coordinate with TMZ.”

She also spoke about his spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders filing in for him at the White House Correspondents Dinner this year.

“I’ll tell you something, there’s something funny to me about [her] sitting in. Trump is so twisted I have not ruled out the idea that it’s going to be Trump just wearing a Sarah Huckabee Sanders skin suit like Silence Of The Lambs, just ’cause you know he likes to act like he doesn’t care what people say about him. … But he obviously does.”

For more, head to ABCNews.com.