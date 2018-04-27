Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating & Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

Kim Kardashian is opening up about Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, which surfaced just days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their child True.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (April 30).

During her appearance, Kim broke her silence with her feelings toward Tristan. She also addresses her husband Kanye West‘s return to Twitter and attempts to decode his tweets.

She also discusses her children, including newborn daughter Chicago, and her upcoming 4th wedding anniversary.

Watch a preview of her upcoming appearance below.



