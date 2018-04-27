Top Stories
Did Royal Family Website Accidentally Reveal Baby #3's Name? Find Out the Rumored Name!

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 3:04 am

Kris Jenner Spends the Afternoon at the Studio in Calabasas

Kris Jenner makes her way back to her ride after a long day at the studio on Thursday afternoon (April 26) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 62-year-old manager looked chic in a black and white trench coat, white booties, and sunglasses as she spent the day filming for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kris Jenner

The day before, Kris had the most epic clapback after a couple publications wrote lies about daughter Kim and and husband Kanye West‘s house.
Photos: Backgrid USA
