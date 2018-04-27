Michelle Rodriguez Gets Honored at Artemis Awards Gala 2018!

Michelle Rodriguez keeps it cool and casual as he hits the carpet at the 2018 Artemis Awards Gala held at the Ahrya Fine Arts Theater on Thursday evening (April 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 39-year-old actress was joined by Zoe Bell, Ming-Na Wen, Dot Jones, Yancy Butler, Debbie Evans, Melanie Wise and Kristanna Loken at the event held as part of the Artemis Women In Action Film Festival.

Michelle and Ming-Na were both honorees at the gala.

The festival celebrates powerful women taking action on the silver screen. From female action heroes to female activists, we shine a spotlight on females in narrative and documentary films who are fearless, fierce, and revolutionary.