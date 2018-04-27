Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

Amy Schumer Reveals She Was 'Gray-Area Raped' While Sleeping

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 9:34 am

Nicole Kidman Regrets Heckling Husband Keith Urban - Watch Now!

Keith Urban is opening up about his relationship with Nicole Kidman!

The country superstar made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (April 27).

During his appearance, Keith spoke about his wife Nicole, who joined him onstage at a Spotify event in Nashville to perform a duet of his song “Parallel Line” after heckling him from the crowd.

He also told Ellen that they sing at home together!

Plus, he explained why Adam Rippon smelled him at the 2018 Time 100 gala at his wife’s request. He also performed his latest hit “Coming Home”!


Nicole Kidman Regrets Heckling Husband Keith Urban


Keith Urban Is ‘Coming Home’
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
