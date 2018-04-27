Top Stories
Did Royal Family Website Accidentally Reveal Baby #3's Name? Find Out the Rumored Name!

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Post Malone: 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Post Malone‘s new album is out now!

The 22-year-old actor just dropped his new album beerbongs & bentleys – and you can stream it in full here!

Post‘s new album features collaborations with 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj, and G-Eazy.

The new album will be featured in his new tour that officially kicked off tonight. For ticket information, head to his official website.

You can download Post‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to beerbongs & bentleys below!
