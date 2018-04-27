Top Stories
Did Royal Family Website Accidentally Reveal Baby #3's Name? Find Out the Rumored Name!

Did Royal Family Website Accidentally Reveal Baby #3's Name? Find Out the Rumored Name!

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 2:46 am

Pregnant Cardi B Slays Her 'La Modelo' Performance at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018!

Pregnant Cardi B Slays Her 'La Modelo' Performance at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018!

Cardi B totally nailed her performance of her and Ozuna‘s “La Modelo” at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards!

The 25-year-old pregnant “Bodak Yellow” rapper and the 26-year-old singer took the stage at the show held on Thursday (April 26) at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

It marked their first time performing the song on live television.

Cardi covered up her baby bump in a pink dress and heels as the duo showed off their dance moves.

Also in attendance were Nicki Jam, Carlos Santana, Alex Gonzalez, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, Maluma, Eugenio Derbez, Banda MS, Mana, Diego Boneta, Wisin, Gianluca Vacchi, Steve Aoki, Andy Garcia, Becky G, Sofia Reyes, and Bad Bunny.

You can watch the performance here.

45+ pictures inside of Cardi B and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 01
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 02
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 03
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 04
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 05
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 06
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 07
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 08
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 09
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 10
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 11
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 12
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 13
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 14
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 15
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 16
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 17
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 18
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 19
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 20
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 21
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 22
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 23
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 24
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 25
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 26
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 27
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 28
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 29
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 30
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 31
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 32
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 33
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 34
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 35
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 36
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 37
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 38
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 39
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 40
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 41
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 42
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 43
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 44
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 45
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 46
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 47
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 48
cardi b slays her la modelo performance at billboard latin music awards 2018 49

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Gonzalez, Andy Garcia, Bad Bunny, Banda MS, Becky G, Cardi B, Carlos Santana, Daddy Yankee, Diego Boneta, Eugenio Derbez, Gianluca Vacchi, Maluma, Mana, Natti Natasha, Nicki Jam, Pregnant Celebrities, Sofia Reyes, Steve Aoki, Wisin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin's boyfriend had the sweetest things to say about her - Just Jared Jr
  • Things are getting messy on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jude Law's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who'll be reprising the role of Sandy in Grease - Just Jared Jr