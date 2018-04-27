Pregnant Cardi B Slays Her 'La Modelo' Performance at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018!

Cardi B totally nailed her performance of her and Ozuna‘s “La Modelo” at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards!

The 25-year-old pregnant “Bodak Yellow” rapper and the 26-year-old singer took the stage at the show held on Thursday (April 26) at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

It marked their first time performing the song on live television.

Cardi covered up her baby bump in a pink dress and heels as the duo showed off their dance moves.

Also in attendance were Nicki Jam, Carlos Santana, Alex Gonzalez, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, Maluma, Eugenio Derbez, Banda MS, Mana, Diego Boneta, Wisin, Gianluca Vacchi, Steve Aoki, Andy Garcia, Becky G, Sofia Reyes, and Bad Bunny.

You can watch the performance here.

