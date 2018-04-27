Prince Louis Arthur Charles: Kate Middleton & Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

The name of the third royal child has been revealed – Prince Louis Arthur Charles!

The Palace announced on Twitter, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, a son, on Monday (April 23) at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London, England.

The royal couple debuted the baby later in the day, and his first photos are too cute!

The new baby joins big brother, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, in the royal household. If you missed it, you can check out how Princess Charlotte made history with the birth of her new baby brother.