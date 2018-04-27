Rachel Weisz Jokes About Baby Bump on 'The Late Show': 'Too Much Pizza!'

Rachel Weisz stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday evening (April 26) and joked all about her growing baby bump.

“Um, I think it’s kind of visible, I guess, right?” the 48-year-old pregnant actress told host Stephen while laughing. “I mean, I can say it.”

“‘For all I know, it’s a burrito,” Stephen cracked. “Too much pizza!” said Rachel. “Yes, I’m pregnant.”

Stephen then proceeded to ask her new child with husband Daniel Craig will be “raised American or English.”

“I suppose it will have to be bilingual,” Rachel quipped. “So, there are other words that come to mind… Well, for a baby, we don’t say diaper, we say nappy.”



Rachel Weisz Makes Baby News On The Late Show