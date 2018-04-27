S.J. Clarkson to Direct 'Star Trek 4,' Becomes First Female Director in Franchise History!

The director of the upcoming Star Trek 4 has been revealed!

S.J. Clarkson has been tapped to direct the upcoming fourth installment of the sci-fi franchise – making her the first female director in the Star Trek franchise!

It was announced at the 2018 ComicCon that the upcoming flick, and while details have been vague, but it has been revealed that the movie will follow Chris Pine‘s character running into his father – played by Chris Hemsworth – in a time travel ploy.

This is the first big movie S.J. will be directing. In the past, she’s directed episodes of Collateral, Jessica Jones, and Ugly Betty.

Zachary Quinto is also set to return to Star Trek 4.

No word yet when Stark Trek 4 will hit theaters.