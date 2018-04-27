Top Stories
Fri, 27 April 2018 at 9:16 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker Speaks Out About Cynthia Nixon's Run For Governor

Sarah Jessica Parker Speaks Out About Cynthia Nixon's Run For Governor

Sarah Jessica Parker is a big supporter of her Sex and the City co-star Cynthia Nixon‘s run for governor of New York!

The 53-year-old actress opened up about her run while speaking at an event during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday (April 27) at Spring Studios in New York City.

During the discussion, Sarah revealed she knew about Cynthia‘s plans to run for a month for she made the announcement.

“She shared with me that she was going to announce about a month before. I was incredibly excited and proud of her. I think she’s already been good for the conversation. This is what’s exciting about primaries, right? People can inspire an incumbent to reconsider policy…or just have a robust conversation,” Sarah explained.

She added, “She’s formidable. She’s incredibly bright. She’s really brave. She’s excited about this race, and it’s challenging. But, she seems enormously energized and I think it’s good for us to have a competitor — it’s always good. A challenger is good.”
