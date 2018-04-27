Shailene Woodley Films 'Big Little Lies' With Male Co-Star on the Beach

Shailene Woodley is hard at work on season two of HBO’s Big Little Lies!

The 26-year-old Insurgent actress was spotted shooting a beach scene on Thursday (April 26) in Sausalito, Calif.

She stayed warm in a green hoodie with a puffy black vest, black leggings, and Nike sneakers, bundling up in another puffy jacket for some parts of the day.

She was joined by a male co-star, rocking a black wetsuit, a surfboard, and a full head of curly brown hair.

The duo was all smiles as they chatted away.

There is no official release date for season two yet. See more set photos here if you missed them!