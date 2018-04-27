Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour is Already Breaking Major Records

Taylor Swift is set to break One Direction‘s attendance record with the first show of her Reputation Tour.

The 28-year-old “Delicate” singer’s highly anticipated tour doesn’t even start until next month on May 8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Her first stop will surpass 1D‘s in 2014, which brought in 56,524 fans, Billboard reports.

Exact attendance and ticket sales information won’t be available until after the concert, but Tom Sadler, president and CEO of the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority, confirmed to the outlet that her first show will definitely be epic.

“The frenzy continues to grow as Taylor Swift has already broken the University of Phoenix Stadium’s concert attendance record, which was previously held by One Direction in 2014 with 56,524 fans,” he said. “With 11 days left before the show, Swift has already surpassed [One Direction's] attendance number.”

