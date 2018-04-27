Tom Brokaw Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Former NBC Correspondent

Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexual misconduct by a former NBC correspondent.

The 78-year-old journalist is accused of making unwanted advances by Linda Vester, according to Variety on Friday (April 27).

Linda alleges that Tom forcibly tried to kiss her, and groped her, in the early ’90s.

“I know when he assaulted me, which was the first week of January in 1994. I was in New York on assignment for Weekend Today. I was preparing to go back to Washington D.C., where I lived. And I was sitting at a borrowed desk, when I received a computer message from Tom Brokaw asking me what I was doing that night,” she said in a statement.

“I received three calls that night. One was from a friend. Another was from a source. And the third was from Tom Brokaw. He said he was coming over to order milk and cookies…I felt powerless to say no. He could ruin my career. I don’t recall saying,’Ok.’ I just remember being frozen. I went cold inside and started shaking. And I felt trapped because he was undeterred by anything I had said before. It wasn’t a request. He was insistent.”

Tom issued a statement in response to the allegations: “I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC. The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda‘s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her at that time or any other.”

For more on the allegations, visit Variety.com.