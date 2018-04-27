Vanessa Hudgens Supports Boyfriend Austin Butler at Broadway's 'Iceman Cometh' Opening Night

Top Stories
Vanessa Hudgens looked tres chic at the opening night of The Iceman Cometh!

The 29-year-old Spring Breakers star supported her boyfriend Austin Butler at the Broadway event on Thursday evening (April 26) at The Jacobs Theatre in New York city.

She rocked a black one-shoulder ruffle dress with matching heels, accessorizing with black and gold dangling earrings and a black purse with a gold chain strap. Vanessa styled her hair into a bun with a middle part.

She was joined by Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri‘s Sam Rockwell, Kong: Skull Island‘s Corey Hawkins, and The Mindy Project‘s Chris Messina.

Austin is making his Broadway debut in the play, also starring Denzel Washington.

“He’s all I see. @austinbutler so proud of my sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #theicemancometh #openingnight,” Vanessa captioned the sweet Instagram photo below.

10+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens and more at the play…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Austin Butler, Chris Messina, Corey Hawkins, Sam Rockwell, Vanessa Hudgens

