Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Addresses Her Revealing Selfies

Elsa Hosk graces the cover of the latest issue of PorterEdit, out now.

Here’s what the 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel had to say…

On how “sexy” Elsa is a persona that she created for her modeling career:

“It’s a character that I get into. And then, in my real life… I become sort of anti-that. […] In my head, I’m so not sexy at all. I’m goofy and totally normal.”

On her friends’ shocked reactions to her nude selfie on Instagram: “I remember posting a nude selfie, and I got so many texts from people who were like: ‘What did you do? Are you sure about that?’ And I was like, yeah, I don’t really care that much. It’s my body, it’s my choice.”

On her family’s response to the nude selfies: “They never even say anything. My mum will sometimes comment on pictures, and tell me, ‘That’s a beautiful dress’, but I actually haven’t talked to them about what they think about nudity.”

On how she learned to deal with body scrutiny as a model: “As a model, you’re constantly scrutinized for the way you look, and I always used to compare myself to other people. I would look at successful models and think: I need to look more like that. Now, I realize it isn’t about trying to replicate someone else – it’s about being who you are, and being comfortable in yourself.”

