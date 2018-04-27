Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating & Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 12:17 pm

Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Addresses Her Revealing Selfies

Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Addresses Her Revealing Selfies

Elsa Hosk graces the cover of the latest issue of PorterEdit, out now.

Here’s what the 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel had to say…

On how “sexy” Elsa is a persona that she created for her modeling career:
“It’s a character that I get into. And then, in my real life… I become sort of anti-that. […] In my head, I’m so not sexy at all. I’m goofy and totally normal.”

On her friends’ shocked reactions to her nude selfie on Instagram: “I remember posting a nude selfie, and I got so many texts from people who were like: ‘What did you do? Are you sure about that?’ And I was like, yeah, I don’t really care that much. It’s my body, it’s my choice.”

On her family’s response to the nude selfies: “They never even say anything. My mum will sometimes comment on pictures, and tell me, ‘That’s a beautiful dress’, but I actually haven’t talked to them about what they think about nudity.”

On how she learned to deal with body scrutiny as a model: “As a model, you’re constantly scrutinized for the way you look, and I always used to compare myself to other people. I would look at successful models and think: I need to look more like that. Now, I realize it isn’t about trying to replicate someone else – it’s about being who you are, and being comfortable in yourself.”

For more from Elsa, head to net-a-porter.com.
Credit: Stefano Galuzzi; Photos: PorterEdit
Posted to: Elsa Hosk

