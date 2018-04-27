When Does the Next 'Avengers' Movie Come Out in Theaters?

Avengers: Infinity War just hit theaters and it’s already a smash hit success at the box office!

If you’ve seen the flick, you know that the movie centers around the superheroes’ attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

But now fans are wondering what is the next Avengers movie and when will be hitting theaters?

Up next is Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is set hit premiere on July 6, 2018 and stars Paul Rudd.

Find out when all the other future Marvel movies will be released!