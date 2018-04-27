Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating &amp; Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating & Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 4:43 pm

Yodeling Kid Mason Ramsey: 'Famous' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Yodeling Kid Mason Ramsey: 'Famous' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Mason Ramsey‘s debut single “Famous” is out now!

The 11-year-old’s track about young romance is his first release after signing to Atlantic Records and the Big Loud label.

Mason rose to fame after a video of his yodeling performance, in which he sang Hank Williams‘ “Lovesick Blues,” inside a Walmart went viral last month. Since then, he’s taken the stages of Coachella, Stagecoach, and the Grand Ole Opry!

“I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen,” Mason said in a statement. “It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud. I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Watch the lyric video below! You can also download it on iTunes.


Mason Ramsey – Famous [Lyric Video]

Click inside to read the lyrics…
Just Jared on Facebook
mason ramsey famous stream download and lyrics listen now 01
mason ramsey famous stream download and lyrics listen now 02
mason ramsey famous stream download and lyrics listen now 03
mason ramsey famous stream download and lyrics listen now 04

Photos: Nick Swift, Atlantic Records, Big Loud
Posted to: First Listen, Mason Ramsey, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin's boyfriend had the sweetest things to say about her - Just Jared Jr
  • Things are getting messy on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jude Law's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who'll be reprising the role of Sandy in Grease - Just Jared Jr
  • Phil the Donahue

    Kid doesn’t even have pubes yet and he is singing about loving a girl? Talk about exploitation of a child. BTW, nice tuner on his voice. Geesh, poor kid.