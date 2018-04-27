Yodeling Kid Mason Ramsey: 'Famous' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Mason Ramsey‘s debut single “Famous” is out now!

The 11-year-old’s track about young romance is his first release after signing to Atlantic Records and the Big Loud label.

Mason rose to fame after a video of his yodeling performance, in which he sang Hank Williams‘ “Lovesick Blues,” inside a Walmart went viral last month. Since then, he’s taken the stages of Coachella, Stagecoach, and the Grand Ole Opry!

“I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen,” Mason said in a statement. “It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud. I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Watch the lyric video below! You can also download it on iTunes.



Mason Ramsey – Famous [Lyric Video]

