Audrina Patridge & Ryan Cabrera Are Back Together Years After Their Breakup!

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera are reportedly back together as a couple, eight years after they broke up.

The former couple have been spending time together following Audrina‘s split from husband Corey Bohan eight months ago.

“They’re dating,” a source told People about the on-again couple. “They’ve been spending a lot of time together recently and are having a good time.”

News of the rekindled relationship surfaced after Audrina‘s stylist Joey Tierney shared a video on her getting an IV drip alongside the couple. See the clip below!

Audrina and Ryan previously dated in 2010 and their relationship was documented on The Hills.