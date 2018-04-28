Ben Affleck Shares His BFF Matt Damon's Old Headshots

Ben Affleck is trolling his longtime friend Matt Damon by sharing a slew of the actor’s old headshots on Instagram!

Actors from all across the entertainment industry took to social media on Friday (April 27) to share pics of their old headshots. Because Matt doesn’t have social media, Ben shared photos for him.

“I know this is a day late, but Matt isn’t on Instagram so thought I’d help him out. #OldHeadshotDay,” Ben wrote. One of the photos even features Matt without a shirt!

