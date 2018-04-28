Ben Platt Wins at Daytime Emmys 2018, Oscar Away From EGOT!

Ben Platt is so close to winning the award grand slam!

During the 2018 Daytime Emmys on Friday night (April 27), the 24-year-old Broadway star and his Dear Evan Hansen co-stars – including Rachel Bay Jones – won the award for Best Musical Performance in a Daytime Program.

The cast of the hit Broadway musical won for their performance of “You will Be Found” on The Today Show.

Ben and Rachel are now only an Oscar away from achieving the EGOT grand slam of show business awards.

The co-stars have now won an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony for their roles in Dear Evan Hansen.

Congrats Ben and Rachel!