Lea Michele is Engaged to Zandy Reich - See Her Massive Ring!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Bikini Body in the Bahamas!

Sat, 28 April 2018 at 8:55 pm

Big Brother's Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Couple Up at Stagecoach Festival!

Cody Nickson shows off his six pack abs while going shirtless on day one of the 2018 Stagecoach Country Music Festival on Friday (April 27) in Indio, Calif.

The 33-year-old reality star and his fiancee Jessica Graf joined friends to enjoy the music festival this weekend. The festival happens on the same site as Coachella just one week later!

“You are my favorite person to adventure with! 🤠,” Jessica captioned the below photo with Cody on Instagram.

Cody and Jessica were on last year’s edition of Big Brother and they later won the latest season of The Amazing Race. They are getting married later this year!

A post shared by Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) on

