Cicely Tyson Honored with Hand & Footprint Ceremony at Chinese Theatre

Cicely Tyson holds her hands in the air after placing them in cement during her Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday (April 27) in Hollywood.

The legendary 93-year-old actress was honored by her friend Tyler Perry at the event and Tony winner Anika Noni Rose was in the audience.

In a new interview with THR, Cicely opened up about her hopes for young black women during the Time’s Up movement.

“That they will gain from it a sense of freedom. Freedom to act in the manner that they feel they should act in a given set of circumstances. To be able to demand respect, was a human being first, who happened to be born a woman. Regardless of color or race, you are a human being and should be treated as such,” she said.