Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating & Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Sat, 28 April 2018 at 11:40 am

Dove Cameron Wins First Emmy at Daytime Emmy Awards 2018!

Dove Cameron Wins First Emmy at Daytime Emmy Awards 2018!

Dove Cameron displays her trophy in the press room at the 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Friday night (April 27) in Pasadena, Calif.

The 22-year-old actress and singer won her first Emmy award for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Educational and Informational Program for her work on the Disney Channel show Liv & Maddie: Cali Style.

“i have no words,” Dove captioned a video of her name being announced. Check it out below!

Also in attendance were Zac & Mia co-stars Kian Lawley and Anne Winters, who also won her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series for her work in the Netflix show.

Congratulations ladies on your wins!

A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on

FYI: Dove is wearing an Adeam suit, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Beladora jewelry.
