Halsey Slams Hotels That Only Offer 'White People Shampoo'

Halsey is speaking out to call out hotels that don’t offer shampoo for people of color to use.

The 23-year-old singer, who is biracial, said that it’s frustrating to stay at a hotel that doesn’t provide shampoo she is able to use.

“I’ve been traveling for years now and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of color. I can’t use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of ur customers. Annoying,” Halsey wrote on Twitter.

Halsey had to respond to trolls who called her “one of the white people” and explain how she is biracial.

After responding to a bunch of tweets, Halsey explained that, “It’s about being made to feel unincluded. Which is, obviously, a far greater problem than shampoo. I never wanna talk about soap ever again lol.”

Read all of the tweets below.

