Sat, 28 April 2018 at 3:22 pm

Henry Cavill Shows Off Buff Biceps Taking His Dog for a Walk!

Henry Cavill flashes a smile as he takes his pup Kal-El for a walk on Friday afternoon (April 27) in downtown Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actor showed off his massive muscles in a tight blue T-shirt, brown sweats, and flip flops as he stepped out for the afternoon.

Earlier this week, Henry joined his Mission Impossible 6 co-stars Tom Cruise and Angela Bassett as they promoted their upcoming movie at the 2018 CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Mission Impossible: Fallout hits theaters on July 28.

