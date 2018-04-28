Top Stories
Lea Michele is Engaged to Zandy Reich - See Her Massive Ring!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Bikini Body in the Bahamas!

Sat, 28 April 2018 at 6:59 pm

Idris Elba & Luke Evans Buddy Up at ePrix in Paris!

Idris Elba & Luke Evans Buddy Up at ePrix in Paris!

Idris Elba and Luke Evans look handsome while posing together at the 2018 ABB FIA Formula E Qatar Airways Paris E-Prix on Saturday morning (April 28) in Paris, France.

The 45-year-old Luther actor was joined at the event by his 16-year-old daughter Isan Elba as they checked out the races.

Later that day, Idris even suited up and got behind the wheel while taking a car out for a ride on the tracks!

That night, Luke looked handsome in a metallic blue blazer at the Jaguar iPace Launch event.

