Idris Elba & Luke Evans Buddy Up at ePrix in Paris!

Idris Elba and Luke Evans look handsome while posing together at the 2018 ABB FIA Formula E Qatar Airways Paris E-Prix on Saturday morning (April 28) in Paris, France.

The 45-year-old Luther actor was joined at the event by his 16-year-old daughter Isan Elba as they checked out the races.

Later that day, Idris even suited up and got behind the wheel while taking a car out for a ride on the tracks!

That night, Luke looked handsome in a metallic blue blazer at the Jaguar iPace Launch event.

