Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating &amp; Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Sat, 28 April 2018 at 5:00 am

Jenna Dewan Keeps It Comfy & Cute While Walking Her Dog

Jenna Dewan showed off her spring style while running errands with her pooch!

The 37-year-old Step Up actress and her pet were spotted out and about on Friday (April 27) in Los Angeles.

She rocked a white tee, a denim jacket with her name sewn on it, a black and blue floral skirt, white sneakers, and a beige purse.

Last week, Jenna was honored at the St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala, marking her first public appearance since her split with Channing Tatum after almost nine years of marriage.

Watch Jenna show off her go-to gym workout earlier this week below!


Jenna’s Go-To Gym Workout | Late Night Edition | Jenna Dewan
