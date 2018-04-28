Jenna Dewan Keeps It Comfy & Cute While Walking Her Dog
Jenna Dewan showed off her spring style while running errands with her pooch!
The 37-year-old Step Up actress and her pet were spotted out and about on Friday (April 27) in Los Angeles.
She rocked a white tee, a denim jacket with her name sewn on it, a black and blue floral skirt, white sneakers, and a beige purse.
Last week, Jenna was honored at the St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala, marking her first public appearance since her split with Channing Tatum after almost nine years of marriage.
