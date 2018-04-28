Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating &amp; Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating & Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Sat, 28 April 2018 at 12:27 am

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Kanye West is delivering on his promise for new music!

The 40-year-old rapper just dropped a new track titled “Lift Yourself,” which he premiered on his official website.

“I’m going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he’s been seeking. The bars 🔥🔥🔥,” Kanye wrote, referring to radio DJ Ebro Darden.

The song opens with women singing an updated version of Amnesty‘s 1973 hit “Liberty.”

The song quickly takes a turn though when Kanye jumps in for a verse and his nonsense lyrics has fans thinking he might be trolling them.

Lyrics in the verse include, “But they don’t really realize, though; this next verse, this next verse though; these bars; watch this s**t go…Poopy-di scoop. Scoop-diddy-whoop. Whoop-di-scoop-di-poop.”

Listen to the entire song on KanyeWest.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin's boyfriend had the sweetest things to say about her - Just Jared Jr
  • Things are getting messy on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jude Law's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who'll be reprising the role of Sandy in Grease - Just Jared Jr
  • namers

    If you want to hear some real ‘rap’ listen to the greatest lyricist of the 20th century. Try just about any song off of Greetings From Asbury Park, Bruce Springsteen’s debut album. Then we’ll talk.