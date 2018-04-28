Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Kanye West is delivering on his promise for new music!

The 40-year-old rapper just dropped a new track titled “Lift Yourself,” which he premiered on his official website.

“I’m going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he’s been seeking. The bars 🔥🔥🔥,” Kanye wrote, referring to radio DJ Ebro Darden.

The song opens with women singing an updated version of Amnesty‘s 1973 hit “Liberty.”

The song quickly takes a turn though when Kanye jumps in for a verse and his nonsense lyrics has fans thinking he might be trolling them.

Lyrics in the verse include, “But they don’t really realize, though; this next verse, this next verse though; these bars; watch this s**t go…Poopy-di scoop. Scoop-diddy-whoop. Whoop-di-scoop-di-poop.”

Listen to the entire song on KanyeWest.com.