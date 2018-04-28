Top Stories
Sat, 28 April 2018 at 9:07 pm

Kanye West Defends Support for Trump in 'Ye vs. The People' Song Lyrics

Kanye West has dropped another new song on his website, this one titled “Ye vs. The People.”

In the lyrics for the song, the 40-year-old rapper opens up about his support for President Trump.

“I know Obama was Heaven sent, but ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be president,” West raps in the new song. He also says, “Make America Great Again had a negative reception. I took it, wore it, rocked it gave it a new direction. Added empathy, care and love and affection, and y’all simply questionin’ my methods.”

T.I. also is featured on the song and goes back and forth with Kanye over his political beliefs.

Make sure to also listen to the new song “Lift Yourself,” which Kanye just dropped as well.

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

Read the lyrics below!
