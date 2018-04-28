Kanye West & John Legend Hang Out at Chrissy Teigen's Surprise Baby Shower
Kanye West and John Legend are definitely putting their differences aside!
The two entertainers spent some quality time together at a surprise baby shower for Chrissy Teigen hosted by Kim Kardashian.
The hang session comes just a day after John texted Kanye to question his views on Donald Trump.
“We got love. Agree to disagree,” Kanye captioned a smiling selfie with John on his Twitter.
He also included a video of John playing piano in the middle of the party, writing, “Lead with love.”
Check out the footage below…
Lead with love pic.twitter.com/tj2a9LFYKZ
