Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating & Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Sat, 28 April 2018 at 2:50 am

Kanye West & John Legend Hang Out at Chrissy Teigen's Surprise Baby Shower

Kanye West and John Legend are definitely putting their differences aside!

The two entertainers spent some quality time together at a surprise baby shower for Chrissy Teigen hosted by Kim Kardashian.

The hang session comes just a day after John texted Kanye to question his views on Donald Trump.

“We got love. Agree to disagree,” Kanye captioned a smiling selfie with John on his Twitter.

He also included a video of John playing piano in the middle of the party, writing, “Lead with love.”

Check out the footage below…
  • DEADP00L

    Kanye doesn’t have love.

    Love doesn’t harm people and this guy endorses a monster ergo he is doing HARM and calls it love.

    This guy just want to sell albums, while peoples lives are being destroyed. There is nothing to disagree or agree with, with him. He had dinner over a mass grave of exterminated people and surrounded himself with Nazis and ethno supremacists.

    This guy would love Hitler and call it ‘free thinking’.