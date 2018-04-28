Kanye West Seemingly Reveals Upcoming Album Cover & Title

Kanye West may have just revealed the title and cover art of his upcoming album.

The 40-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Saturday morning (April 28) to share a text exchange with one of his friends.

In the texts, Kanye shares a photo of Jan Adams – the surgeon who performed on his mom Donda before she died after her surgery.

“This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my moms final surgery. Do you have any title ideas?” Kanye wrote to his friend. “I want to forgive and stop hating.”

Donda died back in 2007 one day after undergoing plastic surgery performed by Adams – who was found not responsible for her death after an autopsy revealed her death was caused by a pre-existing coronary artery disease along with post-op factors including pain control medication and the tight bandaging of her chest which may have limited her breathing.

Kanye‘s friend then gave him a title suggestion – “Love Everyone” – and it looks like it has Kanye‘s approval!

The night before, Kanye released his latest single “Life Yourself.”