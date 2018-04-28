Kathy Griffin, Omarosa, & More Attend White House Correspondents' Dinner 2018

Kathy Griffin and Omarosa walk the red carpet at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night (April 28) in Washington, D.C.

The annual event was once again not attended by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the second year in a row. Some of the political figures in his White House, including Sarah Sanders and Kellyanne Conway, were there.

Other celebs who attended included Shameless actor Steve Howey, gymnast Jordyn Wieber, former Disney actress and current White House intern Caroline Sunshine, Parkland survivor David Hogg, Twin Peaks actress Madchen Amick, and comedian Michelle Collins.

Comedian Michelle Wolf was the emcee at the dinner and didn’t hold back in her remarks about the media and many politicians.

Some media figures in attendance included April Ryan and Al Sharpton.

FYI: Jordyn is wearing a Jovani gown.