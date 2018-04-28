Top Stories
Lea Michele is Engaged to Zandy Reich - See Her Massive Ring!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Bikini Body in the Bahamas!

Sat, 28 April 2018 at 5:02 pm

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Meet the Pope in Vatican City!

Katy Perry had a very important meeting in Italy Saturday morning!

The 33-year-old entertainer along with her “darling” Orlando Bloom, her mom Mary, and manager headed to Vatican City on Saturday (April 28) to attend a Mass led by Pope Francis.

During the mass, the couple were photographed shaking hands with the leader of the Catholic church.

Katy was invited to Vatican City to speak with the Cura Foundation to discuss the foundation’s meditation and therapy sessions.

After the morning’s events, Katy and Orlando did some sightseeing around Rome where they took to their Instagram Stories to share their adventures at The Colosseum!

  • Curt Noydb

    Why do atheists always get excited about meeting the Pope?

  • HG

    Hasn’t Katy been in a lawsuit battle with a group of nuns for the last like three years? lol That’s kinda interesting.

  • greppinwolf

    The nuns were in a battle with the Catholic Church in the first place. (the nuns said they owned and could sell the place; the Church said they were the actual owner and could sell the place; the Church sold to Katy Perry and the nuns were trying to stop the sale since the nuns also sold the place to a developer who went bankrupt.)