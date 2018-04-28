Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Meet the Pope in Vatican City!

Katy Perry had a very important meeting in Italy Saturday morning!

The 33-year-old entertainer along with her “darling” Orlando Bloom, her mom Mary, and manager headed to Vatican City on Saturday (April 28) to attend a Mass led by Pope Francis.

During the mass, the couple were photographed shaking hands with the leader of the Catholic church.

Katy was invited to Vatican City to speak with the Cura Foundation to discuss the foundation’s meditation and therapy sessions.

After the morning’s events, Katy and Orlando did some sightseeing around Rome where they took to their Instagram Stories to share their adventures at The Colosseum!

