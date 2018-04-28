Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Visit the Colosseum in Rome!

Top Stories
Sat, 28 April 2018 at 10:26 pm

Katy Perry and boyfriend Orlando Bloom couple up while visiting The Colosseum on Saturday (April 28) during a trip to Rome, Italy.

The on-again couple is currently in Italy, where Katy spoke with the Cura Foundation in Vatican City and met the Pope.

Katy and Orlando both took to their Instagram Stories to share some pics and videos from their adventures throughout the day.

Orlando even name-checked Russell Crowe and his Oscar-winning movie Gladiator while walking around The Colosseum.

