Kelly Clarkson Performs at Taste for a Cure Gala in Beverly Hills!

Kelly Clarkson hits the stage for the 2018 Taste for a Cure Gala on Friday night (April 27) at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old singer and The Voice coach looked pretty in a black dress as she stepped out for the event hosted by the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation to help raise funds for cancer research.

Also in attendance at the event was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana.

