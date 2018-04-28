Top Stories
Sat, 28 April 2018 at 8:10 pm

Kendall Jenner Celebrates 90 Million Instagram Followers

Kendall Jenner Celebrates 90 Million Instagram Followers

Kendall Jenner rocks her sunnies while leaving Zinque cafe on Thursday (April 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 22-year-old model wore high wasted mom jeans, a white tee, and black booties for her outing with friends.

Earlier in the week, Kendall celebrated reaching 90 million followers on Instagram by sharing a few photos from Coachella.

“the 1st pic is how i feel about 90 million of you! lots of love,” she wrote along with heart, smile and rose emojis.

A few days prior, Kendall stepped out in a large pink shirt with her pet Doberman and a friend.

the 1st pic is how i feel about 90 million of you! lots of love 🌹🤪❤️

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

