Kendall Jenner Celebrates 90 Million Instagram Followers

Kendall Jenner rocks her sunnies while leaving Zinque cafe on Thursday (April 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 22-year-old model wore high wasted mom jeans, a white tee, and black booties for her outing with friends.

Earlier in the week, Kendall celebrated reaching 90 million followers on Instagram by sharing a few photos from Coachella.

“the 1st pic is how i feel about 90 million of you! lots of love,” she wrote along with heart, smile and rose emojis.

A few days prior, Kendall stepped out in a large pink shirt with her pet Doberman and a friend.