Kim Kardashian West & Chrissy Teigen Snap Selfie at Surprise Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen pose for a cute selfie together at a baby shower on Friday night (April 27) in Los Angeles.

The pregnant model, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, was surprised with a baby shower by her close friends and family.

Guests at the party were treated to burgers and shakes from Shake Shack as well as a multitude of “Legend” themed cakes.

Also in attendance were Kim‘s mom Kris Jenner and their hairstylist BFF Jen Atkin.

At the party, John and Kanye West snapped a photo together just hours after John questioned Kanye‘s political views on social media.