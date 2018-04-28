Top Stories
Sat, 28 April 2018 at 8:49 pm

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Hold Hands During Afternoon Date!

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Hold Hands During Afternoon Date!

Kirsten Dunst holds hands with fiance Jesse Plemons as they step out for a date at the movies on Friday afternoon (April 28) in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old actress dressed her baby bump in a black and white printed dress while the 30-year-old actor kept things cool in a T-shirt and jeans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kirsten Dunst

In a recent post, Kirsten shared a throwback photo of her younger self looking heavily pregnant in a photo from the 1998 Lifetime movie Fifteen And Pregnant, captioning it “Art imitates life.”
