Lea Michele is Engaged to Zandy Reich - See Her Massive Ring!

Lea Michele is engaged!

The 31-year-old former Glee star took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon (April 28) to reveal that she and boyfriend Zandy Reich are getting married – and she showed off her massive engagement ring!

“Yes,” Lea captioned the below photo along with a ring emoji as she posed on the beach with her left hand and ring over her face.

Lea and the president of the AYR clothing company went public with their relationship back in July 2017 after they were spotted holding hands in New York City.

The two have kept a relatively low profile, but Lea has shared a couple cute shots with Zandy on her social media.

Congrats Lea and Zandy!