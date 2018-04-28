Top Stories
Leighton Meester Joins Jordana Brewster at We All Play Fundraiser!

Leighton Meester Joins Jordana Brewster at We All Play Fundraiser!

Leighton Meester is all smiles as she hits the blue carpet at the 2018 We All Play Fundraiser hosted by the Zimmer Children’s Museum on Saturday afternoon (April 28) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress went pretty in a black and white floral-print dress as she was joined at the event by Jordana Brewster and her son Rowan, 1.

Other famous families at the event included Joanna Garcia and Nick Swisher along with their kids Emerson, 4, and Sailor, 1, Heather Morris and sons Elijah, 4, and Owen, 2, and Beverley Mitchell and husband Michael Cameron along with their kids Kenzie, 5, and Hutton, 3.

